Verition Fund Management Decreased By $1.02 Million Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding; Stage Stores (SSI) Shorts Down By 0.11%

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 48.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 2,761 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 2,894 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 5,655 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $30.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $394.48. About 256,308 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500.

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) had a decrease of 0.11% in short interest. SSI’s SI was 4.18 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.11% from 4.18 million shares previously. With 66,800 avg volume, 63 days are for Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)’s short sellers to cover SSI’s short positions. The SI to Stage Stores Inc’s float is 16.54%. The stock increased 7.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 1.09M shares traded or 466.93% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 65.89% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.89% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores: Optimistic About 2018; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Sales $1.6B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER POSITIVE COMPARABLE SALES AND EPS IMPROVEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Sales $1.61B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.45 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Since September 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $227,412 activity. WEBER THORSTEN I bought $227,412 worth of stock or 229,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Stage Stores, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 0.55% less from 8.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Fin stated it has 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Citadel Lc owns 18,175 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 11,724 shares. Federated Pa reported 813 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 29,613 shares. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 74,245 shares. 242,100 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc. Invesco owns 200,955 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 452,971 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) or 2,369 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 0% or 1.32 million shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.63 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rockland Comm owns 1.5% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 40,998 shares. American Century Inc owns 388,511 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 0.02% or 961 shares. Allstate Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Williams Jones Assocs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 928 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 46,217 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 250 shares. Sei Invests owns 35,425 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Acropolis Inv Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 2,051 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0.2% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 775,507 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The Tennessee-based Ftb Incorporated has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Carlson Capital Lp has invested 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 6.89% above currents $394.48 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $454 target in Monday, April 1 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. $55,250 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were bought by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 9,035 shares to 74,139 valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 36,000 shares. Opes Acquisition Corp was raised too.