Verition Fund Management Cut Stake in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) as Share Value Rose; Akre Capital Management Lifted Stake in American Tower New (AMT)

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 116,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,081 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 443,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 953,946 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center expects decision on buyout bids by second quarter; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 119,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.19M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 32,549 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Columbia Asset owns 1,316 shares. Private Advisor Gru Incorporated Limited Liability Co owns 23,670 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 102,400 shares. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Com holds 1.29 million shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The California-based Telos Capital Inc has invested 0.56% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rmb Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 139,651 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 63,271 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 270 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Bartlett Thomas A. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 33,383 shares to 63,383 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 23,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

