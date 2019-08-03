Verition Fund Management Cut Stake in Best Buy (BBY) by $300,188 as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Noesis Capital Mangement Trimmed Its Position by $260.28 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 4,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 18,094 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 22,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.91M shares traded or 38.46% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer activists, experts advise against buying ZTE phones; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Best Buy severs ties with Huawei on security concerns – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BEST BUY CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: FBI paid Best Buy `informants’ to search customers’ computers for kiddie porn; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp sold 683 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.00 million, down from 1,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37M for 17.31 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.