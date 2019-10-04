Verition Fund Management Cut Its Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $703,040; Market Value Rose; As Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Shares Declined, Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered by $5.08 Million Its Position

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 46.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 3,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 3,823 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $797,000, down from 7,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $200.44. About 60,084 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) by 34.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 241,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 455,882 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76M, down from 697,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 79,407 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72M for 56.30 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 95,614 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 15,383 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stone Run Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.24% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 34,047 shares. Sei Investments has 0.17% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust reported 610 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv reported 17,092 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc reported 0.06% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Rhumbline Advisers owns 123,776 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3,221 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,209 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.29% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,425 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Camarda Advsrs Lc owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.54M shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $132,530 activity. 500 shares were bought by BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V, worth $95,530.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 152,292 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

