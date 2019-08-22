Verition Fund Management Cut Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding By $1.02 Million; Shorts at Solar Capital LTD. (SLRC) Lowered By 4.85%

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 55.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 8,562 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 6,845 shares with $815,000 value, down from 15,407 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.18B valuation. It closed at $130.89 lastly. It is down 1.54% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 12/04/2018 – Celebrate King’s Day like a True Dutchman with Expedia.co.uk

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in secured debt , subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The company has market cap of $868.04 million. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; gas and oil; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools.

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Solar Capital has $22.5 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.75’s average target is 1.02% above currents $20.54 stock price. Solar Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $335,046 activity. GROSS MICHAEL S bought $167,523 worth of stock or 7,777 shares. $167,523 worth of stock was bought by SPOHLER BRUCE J on Friday, March 1.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia has $185 highest and $14000 lowest target. $158’s average target is 20.71% above currents $130.89 stock price. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) rating on Friday, March 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”.

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.68 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.32 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $539.11M for 8.89 P/E if the $3.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.34% EPS growth.

