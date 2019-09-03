Verition Fund Management Continues to Hold Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY); As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Its Holding

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $291.54. About 1.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller `Close’ With Noomi Rapace; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 328.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 28,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 36,549 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 8,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.98 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Netflix Stock Could Be Ready to Bust Out – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “‘Chinese Netflix’ iQiyi passes 100 million subscribers, but stock plunges more than 10% – MarketWatch” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global Investors reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American Century has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Boys Arnold & Communications Incorporated holds 0.07% or 1,321 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 7,577 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Sns Finance owns 2,626 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 82,544 shares. Ctc Ltd Llc has 241,266 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 8,325 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,188 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,050 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Accredited Inc accumulated 769 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 597 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.58M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Youngevity Intl Inc by 64,851 shares to 162,783 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,004 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: 9News.com which released: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OxyDarko: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 4,786 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.23% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 18,195 shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 255 shares. Dorsey Whitney Company Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,764 shares. Godsey & Gibb owns 193,455 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. 2.51 million are owned by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd owns 287,394 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 11,008 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 192,635 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Co. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 81,897 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 184,066 shares.