Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Sonoco Prods Co Com (SON) Position

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 79.41% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. VBTX’s profit would be $32.63M giving it 9.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 166,192 shares traded. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has declined 16.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VBTX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Veritex Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBTX); 22/03/2018 Veritex Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.37; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q EPS 42c

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Sonoco Prods Co Com (SON) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc acquired 18,283 shares as Sonoco Prods Co Com (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 534,266 shares with $34.91M value, up from 515,983 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co Com now has $5.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 421,933 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – TIEDE REPLACES RETIRING JACK SANDERS; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 18/04/2018 – Sonoco Increases Common Stk Div by 5.1%; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – INTRODUCED ITS NEW 20/20 VISION TARGETS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products 1Q Net $74.9M; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 SALES FOR CONSUMER PACKAGING SEGMENT WERE $570 MLN, COMPARED WITH $482 MLN IN 2017

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. It has a 17.93 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

More notable recent Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 36% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New bank to launch in Houston for first time in years – Houston Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Completion of Austin Branch Sale – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gp has invested 0.06% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 62 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% or 35,202 shares. Wharton Business Group Inc Ltd owns 155,925 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 235,861 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 282,415 shares in its portfolio. 59,283 are held by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability. 5,080 were accumulated by Veritable Limited Partnership. Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 48,831 shares. Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 15,968 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 25,154 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 88,114 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 59,413 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Alloyd Introduces Industry-Leading Five-Year Equipment Warranty – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Announces How2Recycle®’s â€œCheck Locallyâ€ Status for Paper-Bottom Cans – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp Com (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,656 shares to 11,310 valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) stake by 5,734 shares and now owns 85,242 shares. Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC) was reduced too.