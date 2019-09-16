Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.50% of all Regional – Southwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.73% of all Regional – Southwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 0.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. N/A 25 18.86 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Veritex Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.47

$30 is the consensus price target of Veritex Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 17.83%. The peers have a potential upside of 47.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veritex Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -1.04% -1.27% -2.25% -3.47% -16.51% 19.69% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Veritex Holdings Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.55. In other hand, Veritex Holdings Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Veritex Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.