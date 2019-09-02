Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Comparing side by side

Both Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex Holdings Inc. 26 6.01 N/A 1.36 18.86 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.24 N/A 3.33 12.51

Demonstrates Veritex Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Veritex Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 0.9% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.9% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Veritex Holdings Inc.’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares and 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares. Insiders held 2.2% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritex Holdings Inc. -1.04% -1.27% -2.25% -3.47% -16.51% 19.69% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76%

For the past year Veritex Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats Veritex Holdings Inc.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. The company also provides a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 10 branches located in Dallas. It also operates a mortgage office in Dallas. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.