Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Upped Franco (FNV) Position; Horace Mann Educators (HMN)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 77 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 62 reduced and sold equity positions in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 39.92 million shares, up from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Horace Mann Educators Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 47 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Franco (FNV) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 12,110 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 294,035 shares with $32.68M value, up from 281,925 last quarter. Franco now has $17.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 28,978 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q Rev $173.1M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation for 1.06 million shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Management owns 187,645 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.89% invested in the company for 791,526 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 0.79% in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, a New York-based fund reported 683,713 shares.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Firm operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 16.4 P/E ratio. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -7.86% below currents $92.61 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of FNV in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $75 target. Deutsche Bank maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Thursday, August 8. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target.