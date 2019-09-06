Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $5.10 Million; Biglari Capital Lifted Its Stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) by $544,000 as Share Value Rose

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92M, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $730.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.93. About 23,037 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 57,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 191,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 249,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lvm Cap Management Mi has 6,920 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Legacy Private Trust has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jupiter Asset Management has invested 1.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Co owns 2,634 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 3,324 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt holds 124,185 shares. 119,363 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 0.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 29,275 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 4.34% or 31,597 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt stated it has 283,035 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd has invested 0.92% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hightower Advsr Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 17,855 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 29.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.