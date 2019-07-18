Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Stake In Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Was Lifted; White Elm Capital Has Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $175.01. About 180,279 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LABCORP’S DIVESTITURE OF FOOD SOLUTIONS BUSINESS IS; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,600 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 103,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 465,654 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q-End Net Inventories $2.3B, Up 4%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $660M; 05/03/2018 Movies: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, 2019 Oscar Hosts?; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $280M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 16,100 shares to 128,785 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 77,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,673 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group reported 0% stake. First Advisors Lp invested in 0.15% or 494,978 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 10,287 shares. 30,337 were accumulated by Wasatch Advsrs. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company owns 599,676 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.59% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 19,598 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,565 shares. Moreover, Barry Inv Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.4% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Raymond James Tru Na owns 1,795 shares. Essex Fincl Serv invested in 6,535 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 13,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 9,821 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,090 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA) by 7,290 shares to 101,027 shares, valued at $23.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,466 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. $540,407 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12.

