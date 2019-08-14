Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Stake in Cerner (CERN) Upped as Share Price Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Maintains Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI)

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 110% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 2,100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $17.57 during the last trading session, reaching $620. About 430,387 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,994 shares to 217,241 shares, valued at $25.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,013 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co invested 0.12% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 56,751 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 35,872 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Management has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,793 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 53 shares. Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 607,949 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 16,379 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 4.58M shares. Moreover, Reilly Financial Llc has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 150 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Limited Company reported 0.07% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 62,193 shares. 13,100 were accumulated by Roberts Glore And Inc Il. Jnba Financial Advsr accumulated 644 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

