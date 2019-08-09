Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Raised Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Holding by $339,416; Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Holding Held by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.44. About 530,898 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 10.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 10,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 106,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, up from 95,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.5. About 1.66 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS SALE OF JV IN A NON-CORE SEGMENT IN BEST LONG-TERM INTERESTS OF NOVARTISSHAREHOLDERS; 31/05/2018 – NEOMED-LABS SAYS EXTENSION OF STRATEGIC DEAL WITH GSK; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline PLC 1Q Turnover GBP7.22B; 18/04/2018 – GSK NAMES KEVIN SIN HEAD WORLDWIDE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR R&D; 29/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Files New-Drug Application in Japan for COPD Treatment; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline’s new shingles vaccine Shingrix exceeded expectations in the first quarter, but the drugmaker’s sales and earnings fell 2 percent, held back by a stronger pound and more pricing pressure in respiratory medicine; 29/05/2018 – TBPH: GSK,INVA REPORTED SUBMITTING TRELEGY ELLIPTA NDA TO JAPAN; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Takes Stake in Orchard Therapeutics, Transfers Therapy Portfolio

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8,235 shares to 485,739 shares, valued at $42.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,455 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.67M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 425,537 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.04% or 51,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 26,940 shares. Veritas Inv Management Llp reported 464,667 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 14,554 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 516,219 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 207,503 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Country Club Na accumulated 0.3% or 16,372 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 23,053 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 0.1% or 80,081 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares to 83,013 shares, valued at $20.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,466 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407 worth of stock.