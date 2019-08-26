Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Raised Its Cerner (CERN) Holding; MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 6,370 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 276,434 shares with $15.82M value, up from 270,064 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 311,087 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c

Among 2 analysts covering MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings has $15 highest and $1400 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is -25.17% below currents $19.15 stock price. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Sell” rating. See MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $14.0000 21.0000

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Craig-Hallum

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $14 New Target: $15 Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner, Lifecenters Revolutionize Senior Living; Launch Patient-Focused Wellness Communities – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cerner Is A Clear-Cut Growth Story, Investors Need To Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Armstrong Henry H owns 10,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 4,916 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.01% or 13,436 shares in its portfolio. 59,453 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Renaissance Llc holds 0.04% or 780,220 shares. Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.09M shares or 6.09% of the stock. Century Companies accumulated 3.56 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 53,037 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 552 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.03% or 955,817 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.89% or 137,259 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 25,647 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GREISCH JOHN J bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 9,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $47 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.53% above currents $68.27 stock price. Cerner had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CERN in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $47 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Tuesday, May 21 report.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased Alphabet ‘C’ stake by 756 shares to 9,331 valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet ‘A’ stake by 324 shares and now owns 5,386 shares. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and makes analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for approximately 40 product lines. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 19,304 shares traded. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has declined 7.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSI News: 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology 2Q Rev $150.4M; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Macom; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Macom’s Cfr Of Ba3; Changes Outlook To Negative; 09/05/2018 – MACOM REPORTS ADDED EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Macom; 01/05/2018 – MACOM Technology Sees 3Q Rev $142M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – MACOM to Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Macom at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30

More notable recent MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MACOM’s (MTSI) Q3 Loss In Line, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “M/A-Com (MTSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (MTSI) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.75 million shares or 2.89% less from 46.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 12,522 shares. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 555,316 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 875 shares. Pdt Limited Liability holds 87,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 229,497 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Prudential Public Ltd has 69,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,080 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 249,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) for 151,447 shares. 345,903 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Pnc Svcs Gp invested in 0% or 11,747 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation owns 145,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.