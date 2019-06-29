Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Position In Cerner (CERN) Was Raised; Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 6.53M shares traded or 134.14% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.51M, down from 43,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 04/04/2018 – Tens of Thousands of Customers Flocking to AWS for Machine Learning Services; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’:; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet ‘A’ by 324 shares to 5,386 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,241 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.