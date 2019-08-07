Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Position in Cerner (CERN) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; As Incyte (INCY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ashford Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 777,509 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 35,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The hedge fund held 152,888 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 117,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 307,434 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 06/04/2018 – $INCY ECHO-301 #FAIL IDO… until IDOn’t; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares to 576,313 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,550 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Incyte (INCY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Incyte Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (PBE)? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Incyte (INCY) Receives FDA Nod for Label Expansion of Jakafi – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,360 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Com. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc reported 32,274 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 970 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 3,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Incorporated holds 1.92% or 227,052 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 177,730 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 26,500 shares. Nikko Asset Americas holds 62,235 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 8,250 were reported by North Star Asset Mgmt Inc. Guardian Life Of America owns 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 512 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 154 shares. Moreover, Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). stated it has 716,487 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.07% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 824,928 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem by 182,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,340 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 285,426 were reported by Robecosam Ag. Financial Advisory Service holds 50,981 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,756 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mcmillion Cap Management holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 49,045 shares. Blair William And Co Il owns 37,891 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 56,080 are owned by Sector Pension Invest Board. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 0.19% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Creative Planning holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 344,682 shares. Retirement Planning Gp owns 12,799 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 0.03% or 429,846 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 7,346 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1,010 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner, Duke Clinical Research Institute Launch New Solution to Innovate Clinical Research – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDRX vs. CERN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.