Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Maintains Holding in Franco (FNV); Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 303,136 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68 million, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.98. About 1.07M shares traded or 74.16% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY SHR $0.23; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il owns 0.02% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 7,776 shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,701 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 17,688 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 2.43M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 17,300 shares. Bridges Investment Management, Nebraska-based fund reported 41,760 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 545,082 shares. invested in 5,568 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blair William Il accumulated 11,476 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 7,336 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 90,680 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 176,510 shares.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,600 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,200 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY, worth $302,450. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. 670 shares were bought by Denny Michael B., worth $19,939. On Friday, May 31 the insider Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.