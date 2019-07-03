Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake by $3.21 Million; Salem Investment Counselors Stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 128,605 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. NDLS’s profit will be $2.12 million for 39.85 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Noodles & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3.11 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Granite Point Cap Lp holds 0.09% or 134,851 shares. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 1.13% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 35,186 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 17,308 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,857 are held by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. State Street invested in 256,184 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 45,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communications has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 243,522 shares. Group One Trading LP reported 160,622 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 10,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $979.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,195 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).