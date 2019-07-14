Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 4,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,507 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 36,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $164.22. About 1.27 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, down from 231,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 40,742 shares to 177,835 shares, valued at $17.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) by 81,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $584,985 activity. The insider BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR sold 3,500 shares worth $425,202. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $86,037 was sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. GPN’s profit will be $219.36 million for 29.33 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

