Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Its Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Holding; Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Ashland (NYSE:ASH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ashland has $8700 highest and $8200 lowest target. $84.67’s average target is 15.61% above currents $73.24 stock price. Ashland had 6 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, August 28. See Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) latest ratings:

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 14,340 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 224,146 shares with $16.24M value, down from 238,486 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ now has $33.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company owns 154,946 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cumberland Advsrs invested in 23,390 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Hightower Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Adage Capital Prns Grp owns 558,700 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 65,428 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Co stated it has 46 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8.07M are held by Comgest Global Invsts Sas. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested in 0.07% or 180 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 996,239 shares. 1,658 are owned by Guardian Life Insur Com Of America. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 33,622 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 340 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 17.09% above currents $61.39 stock price. Cognizant had 14 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Monday, April 29. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 136,335 shares or 223.61% more from 42,129 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Todd Asset Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,606 shares. 11,990 were accumulated by Novare Capital Management Ltd. Fruth Investment Mgmt accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bruce And reported 25,000 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 106 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.06% in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 133 shares.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.42 billion. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline divisions. It has a 44.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges.