Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted Franco (FNV) Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Maintains Holding in Weibo (WB)

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68M, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 725,517 shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 328,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The hedge fund held 3.10 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.86 million, up from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 1.65M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 793,200 shares to 812,600 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 36,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,813 shares, and cut its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).