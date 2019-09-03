Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lifted Cerner (CERN) Position; Camden Property Trust Has 1.64 Sentiment

Camden Property Trust (CPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 174 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 106 decreased and sold their stakes in Camden Property Trust. The investment professionals in our database now own: 86.50 million shares, up from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Camden Property Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 123 New Position: 51.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 6,370 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 276,434 shares with $15.82M value, up from 270,064 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.25. About 443,723 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has risen 14.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.15, EST. $1.14; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 66.05 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.61 million for 21.14 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust for 729,058 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd owns 790,482 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.42% invested in the company for 835,233 shares. The New York-based Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has invested 2.37% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 183,033 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 13,436 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 12,182 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 7,331 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.15% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Invesco Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4.89M shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0% or 483 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Planning Group has invested 0.18% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 6,521 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fincl Mgmt owns 1,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) has 276,434 shares. 5,021 are held by Destination Wealth. Ironwood Finance Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) stake by 3,797 shares to 117,110 valued at $23.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 14,340 shares and now owns 224,146 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner Corp has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 10.49% above currents $68.91 stock price. Cerner Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 23. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8 with “Overweight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Friday, May 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.