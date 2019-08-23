Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increases Stake in Cerner (CERN); Macy’s (M) Market Valuation Declined While General American Investors Company Has Lifted Holding

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN)

General American Investors Company Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc. (M) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 14.86M shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – Paula A. Price to Join Macy’s, Inc. as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Appoints Eurel Tobias as Chief Growth Officer; 19/03/2018 – Forget standing in line – Macy’s new mobile app let’s customers scan barcodes to checkout items:; 24/03/2018 – NYC DHS: Macy’s Flower Show; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 06/04/2018 – Macy’s Details Retention Agreement With Retiring CFO Karen Hoguet; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – TOTAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM A 1 PERCENT DECLINE TO A .5 PERCENT INCREASE IN FISCAL 2018

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

