Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $681,330 as Market Valuation Declined; Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding by $725,192; Valuation Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40M shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 27,881 shares to 136,894 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 29,472 shares to 301,104 shares, valued at $10.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) by 165,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings.