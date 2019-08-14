Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Cerner (CERN) Holding; Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Lowered Its Position by $320,000 as Share Value Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 17.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 39,422 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $69.84. About 456,263 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 40,874 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.05% or 7,536 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 16,463 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 46,274 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc reported 0.14% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisor Ptnrs Lc accumulated 6,907 shares. Paragon Capital Lc owns 4,105 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,982 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 4,758 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Interstate Bancorp invested in 0.13% or 10,481 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Corp has 1.34M shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 41,707 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) by 7,190 shares to 2,080 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,110 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 17,132 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 28,387 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 20,103 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ma has invested 3.28% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Frontier Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 0% or 326,066 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Globeflex Cap LP holds 18,695 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). 40,857 are owned by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).