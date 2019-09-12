Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased By $1.34 Million Its Franco (FNV) Stake; Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased By $2.76 Million Its First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Holding

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Franco (FNV) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 12,110 shares as Franco (FNV)’s stock rose 22.81%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 294,035 shares with $32.68 million value, up from 281,925 last quarter. Franco now has $17.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 223,488 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c

Macquarie Group Ltd increased First Bancorp N C (FBNC) stake by 7.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 76,708 shares as First Bancorp N C (FBNC)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 1.15 million shares with $42.05M value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. First Bancorp N C now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 11,416 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 24/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC 1Q EPS 70c; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 1.76M shares to 15.09 million valued at $804.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,460 shares and now owns 871,760 shares. Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 7,400 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 0.11% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) or 60,066 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 17,967 shares. First Tru Advsr LP stated it has 56,276 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 396,240 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 14,728 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 73,689 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.57% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 0.99% or 583,174 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.63% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Raymond James Fin has 0% invested in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 237 shares. Jennison Associates Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Bessemer Gp reported 71,900 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada has $9500 highest and $73 lowest target. $85.33’s average target is -9.18% below currents $93.96 stock price. Franco-Nevada had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8. Barclays Capital downgraded Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $73 target.