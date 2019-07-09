Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Stake in Laboratory America Holdings (LH); As Wabtec (WAB) Valuation Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Stake by $1.44 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $175.88. About 752,866 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 36.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 19,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,265 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 54,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE: WABTEC CHAIRMAN NEUPAVER HAS BEEN RE-APPOINTED EXEC CHAIR; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,061 were reported by Conning. Ent Fin has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 45 shares. 6,744 are held by Hightower Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.19% or 852,120 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd stated it has 1,575 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.1% or 9,915 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 1,661 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 11,945 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company owns 9,821 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 287 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 41,165 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 94,819 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.68% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 1,100 are owned by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd. C M Bidwell And Associates reported 11 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 6,472 shares to 242,466 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,013 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “L.H. Voss Materials Dublin, Mt. Diablo Landscape Centers and Clarks Home & Gardens Join SiteOne Landscape Supply – Business Wire” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Triad company uses part of $850M loan to complete acquisition – Triad Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Survived Reverse Splits – The Motley Fool” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp CEO and president to retire, direct board – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $692,993 activity. The insider BELINGARD JEAN-LUC sold $540,407.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 26,690 shares to 200,860 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 42,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,065 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Common Dividend, Announces Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wabtec Shares Fell Nearly 16% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.