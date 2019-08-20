Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Stake in Cerner (CERN); Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Value Rose While Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 120,329 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.36 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 36,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 61,100 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 10,675 shares. 10,400 are owned by Ellington Management Group Ltd Llc. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 18,160 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 280,239 shares. 82,593 are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 195,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com stated it has 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Axa owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 184,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 35 are owned by Regions Financial Corp. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Llp has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss teams up with Amazon to Provide Global Service Integration to Mobile Operators – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Has Made Some Positive Steps Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2018.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “VAâ€™s spotty maintenance tracking may impede transition to Cerner EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 425,937 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 602,430 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 8,800 shares in its portfolio. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Covington Cap Mngmt reported 97,328 shares stake. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 9,905 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 93,468 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,741 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 72,017 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.06% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 82,263 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp reported 1,261 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt reported 1.33M shares.