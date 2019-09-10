Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holds Position in Cerner (CERN); Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $2.60 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58 million, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 385,353 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 827,151 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 8,114 shares to 98,106 shares, valued at $26.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 57,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,666 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘C’.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 334,576 are owned by Raymond James And Assocs. Forte Cap Adv holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 76,761 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 61,881 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motco invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 78,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 454,234 were reported by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Shell Asset Communications owns 17,249 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meritage Port Mngmt stated it has 4,916 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Com reported 43,212 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj And holds 0.05% or 227,050 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 190,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6,521 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mirae Asset Invs Company Limited accumulated 75,287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0% or 992 shares. Clearbridge Investments holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 6.58 million shares. 58,656 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Marshall Wace Llp has 201,628 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Com holds 0.29% or 52,816 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 0.01% or 30,907 shares. Gulf Intll Bank (Uk) Limited holds 45,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 51 shares. The New York-based King Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.39% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 843 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 218,333 shares.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $39.97 million for 49.69 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.