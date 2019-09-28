Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Holding in Franco (FNV) Has Increased as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 12,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 294,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68M, up from 281,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 490,451 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Inv Advsrs holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 192,135 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has 4.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Css Ltd Liability Company Il reported 20,840 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak holds 1,992 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 4,799 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 1.33M shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc reported 583,791 shares. Texas National Bank & Trust Tx reported 1,551 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 1,690 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd New York has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kentucky-based Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.59% or 15,240 shares. Carderock holds 0.09% or 1,771 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 27,808 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney lays off almost 60 in Media Distribution – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.