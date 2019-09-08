Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Upped Its Cerner (CERN) Position by $363,090; As Ehealth (EHTH) Market Valuation Rose, National Investment Services Lowered Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.06. About 889,599 shares traded or 69.03% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 6,449 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fil Ltd reported 171,568 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 780,220 were reported by Renaissance Technology Limited Co. Conning Incorporated invested in 13,337 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 82,929 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Telos Capital Management accumulated 44,973 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 573,016 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,633 shares. State Street owns 13.68 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% or 3,492 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem by 182,292 shares to 4,340 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 80,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,860 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Invsts Lc, a California-based fund reported 43,951 shares. Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 31,931 shares in its portfolio. 6,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Mackenzie Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 13,350 shares. Lyon Street Ltd has 2.28% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,918 shares. 6,180 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Metropolitan Life Insur has 19,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc stated it has 30,000 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.92 million shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 142,845 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 722,459 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.43% or 183,519 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).