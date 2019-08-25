Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $3.21 Million as Share Price Declined; Rr Advisors Cut Its Position in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by $1.14 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,099 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

