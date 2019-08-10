Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Shorts at ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (EDPFY) Raised By 263.64%

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased Honeywell International (HON) stake by 66.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 5,800 shares as Honeywell International (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 2,904 shares with $462,000 value, down from 8,704 last quarter. Honeywell International now has $122.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had an increase of 263.64% in short interest. EDPFY’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 263.64% from 1,100 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 0 days are for ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s short sellers to cover EDPFY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 6,250 shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,858 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cannell Peter B invested in 47,858 shares. 71,475 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 3,165 shares stake. Cibc Ww, New York-based fund reported 349,042 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Co reported 20,504 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 5.80M shares. Starr Com reported 20,000 shares. Markston Int Ltd Co holds 57,139 shares. Zacks Mngmt holds 83,569 shares. New England Private Wealth Limited has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 23,085 shares.