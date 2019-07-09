Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding as Share Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62M, down from 231,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 29,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 274,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 7.01 million shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Devon Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVN); 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 44.12% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $203.45M for 14.26 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 84,161 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 1.10 million shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Amica Retiree Medical reported 2,338 shares. National Pension Ser owns 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 647,484 shares. Ci Investments owns 47,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 251,052 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Legal General Plc has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 2.81 million shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0% or 207 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 6,740 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 208,722 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.2% or 284,549 shares. Kbc Nv owns 91,428 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 85,268 shares. Covington Management holds 0.12% or 63,643 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 16,906 shares to 83,881 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 45,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 19,159 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 16.04 million shares stake. Axa holds 3.43 million shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 1.85 million shares. Cincinnati Fincl accumulated 4.44% or 932,950 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Company invested in 1.86% or 55,395 shares. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp reported 0.05% stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters holds 60,000 shares or 4.46% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Lp has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Agf Investments Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 412,281 shares. Pitcairn has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schroder Management Group has 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Ptnrs has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Fincl Inc accumulated 0% or 58,667 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

