Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $5.10 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Power Integrations (POWI) Share Price Rose, Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 57,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 249,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $94.48. About 487,015 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 12,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.59 million, down from 221,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 27,742 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. 1,462 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $100,878 were sold by Barsan Radu. The insider Bailey Doug sold 1,481 shares worth $97,128. WALKER CLIFFORD sold 655 shares worth $43,296. The insider NAYYAR SANDEEP sold $135,147. BALAKRISHNAN BALU sold $607,349 worth of stock or 9,266 shares. 1,492 shares were sold by Matthews David MH, worth $97,448.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 24,102 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,810 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Int Grp holds 0.01% or 21,678 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 5,582 shares. Glenmede Na reported 2,154 shares. Sei Co reported 72,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp accumulated 27,876 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 4,916 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 55,436 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 869,116 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc reported 73,846 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 82,963 shares. 295 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 5 shares.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95 million for 57.28 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 177,242 shares to 553,295 shares, valued at $15.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fincl Svcs Inc holds 12,703 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 103 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.09% or 41,222 shares. Franklin holds 0.06% or 1.35 million shares. 3,450 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Management Inc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.45% or 23,476 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.64% or 20,902 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 3,392 shares. 6.75M are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. 169,868 were reported by Toscafund Asset Llp. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company owns 19,508 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 4,568 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Serv Com Ma accumulated 25.38 million shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

