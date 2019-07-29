Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Price Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) Has Decreased by $11.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 14,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,146 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 238,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 1.36M shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.20M for 35.07 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.