Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Moog (MOGA) Sentiment Is 1.08

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 17,470 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 472,330 shares with $18.50M value, up from 454,860 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $223.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.9. About 6.38 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers

Moog Inc (MOGA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 91 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 84 decreased and sold positions in Moog Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 30.31 million shares, up from 29.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Moog Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 68 Increased: 63 New Position: 28.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Moog Inc. for 80,055 shares. Redwood Investments Llc owns 247,535 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.7% invested in the company for 196,751 shares. The California-based Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has invested 1.33% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 80,858 shares.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 91,883 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average.