Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Holding in Laboratory America Holdings (LH) by $339,416 as Stock Rose; Legacy Private Trust Boosted Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $1.17 Million as Shares Declined

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 600,263 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Bd Authorized an Increase in Total Shr Repurchase Program to Total of $1.0 B; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 27,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,086 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 92,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 11.17M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer: RETACRIT Is First U.S. Biosimilar Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agent Now Approved Across All Indications; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $692,993 activity. 1,038 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $152,586 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp accumulated 27,790 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barry Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 8,400 shares. Scotia reported 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Carlson LP reported 110,443 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based New Amsterdam Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.11% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.45% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 0.66% or 439,009 shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 9,540 shares. Lathrop Invest Mgmt Corp has invested 3.7% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Weitz Management reported 4.27% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Asset Strategies stated it has 18,760 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Company Limited accumulated 0.04% or 51,254 shares.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem by 182,292 shares to 4,340 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,775 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard ‘A’ (NYSE:MA).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 11,799 shares to 4,453 shares, valued at $238,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,916 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.