Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Stake by $1.40 Million; Richmond Hill Investments Has Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $2.92 Million as Share Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 246,361 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.62 million, up from 224,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 146,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.45M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 7.43 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN COMMENTS ON KINDER MORGAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan says investment in oil pipeline expansion may be untenable

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,137 shares to 62,876 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

