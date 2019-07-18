Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Valuation Rose; White Elm Capital Cut Its Servicenow (NOW) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 13,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,241 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.62 million, down from 231,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.22. About 11.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, down from 79,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $294.86. About 456,481 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Com reported 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 1.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,665 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt LP has 1.45M shares for 4.19% of their portfolio. 112,073 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt L P. Product Partners Limited Liability has 43,716 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Redwood Investments Lc has 11,988 shares. Banbury Prns reported 6.54% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Public Limited holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 69,990 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 23,400 shares in its portfolio. Glaxis Mngmt Lc holds 8,420 shares or 6.16% of its portfolio. 3,088 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.20M shares. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership reported 53,686 shares stake.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M.

