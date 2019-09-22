Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Boosted Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $681,330 as Market Value Declined; Zpr Investment Management Lowered Position in Kemet (KEM) by $558,558 as Market Valuation Rose

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 17,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 472,330 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50M, up from 454,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.40 million shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.48. About 2.11 million shares traded or 86.71% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jardine Strategic Holdings (JSHLY) by 18,425 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.55M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5,285 shares to 17,492 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR).

