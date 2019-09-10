Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Boosted Its Laboratory America Holdings (LH) Holding by $339,416; As Agilysys (AGYS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $651.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 167,800 shares traded or 32.86% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $172.48. About 590,298 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mak One Ltd Co stated it has 24.59% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Federated Inc Pa reported 1,769 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Invesco has 154,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.07% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). The New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). 25,955 are held by Albert D Mason. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 36,181 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pnc Financial Ser Group has 397 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 439,585 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $17.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pzena Investment Mgmt Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 61,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Dynamic Europe Eqt.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 23 sales for $9.87 million activity. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) by 3,797 shares to 117,110 shares, valued at $23.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,241 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).