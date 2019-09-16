Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) Position By $1.40 Million; Avedro (AVDR) SI Decreased By 15.64%

Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR) had a decrease of 15.64% in short interest. AVDR’s SI was 215,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.64% from 255,800 shares previously. With 112,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Avedro Inc (NASDAQ:AVDR)’s short sellers to cover AVDR’s short positions. The SI to Avedro Inc’s float is 1.93%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 13,556 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd acquired 22,215 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd holds 246,361 shares with $15.62M value, up from 224,146 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ now has $35.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.21. About 538,750 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $86 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 11.95% above currents $64.21 stock price. Cognizant had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16M.

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company has market cap of $459.39 million. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

