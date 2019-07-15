Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Decreased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $343,016; Paradice Investment Management Has Cut International Speedway (ISCA) Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Price Rose

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 28,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.42 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 11,010 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 6.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 248,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 346,066 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Llc reported 147,490 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 185,046 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Advisory invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.52% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,527 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 19,102 shares. Cambridge Trust Company owns 5,594 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 75,000 shares. 10,244 were reported by Benin Mgmt. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 99,840 shares. Mrj Cap Incorporated holds 30,100 shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Asset Lc holds 0.16% or 6,160 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,323 are held by Ls. State Street Corp has 770,077 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 218,472 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 205,107 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1,256 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,028 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli And Com Inv Advisers Inc holds 0.4% or 71,624 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,755 shares. 66,025 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 550 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 62,760 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Prudential has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 18,984 shares.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $74.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 3,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Med Inc.