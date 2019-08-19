Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as Shares Declined; Bank Of Amer (BAC) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Increased Its Position by $3.10 Million

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 80,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 454,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.63M, down from 535,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.85M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Bank Of Amer Corp (BAC) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 114,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 299,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 184,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 29/03/2018 – MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – resTORbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.64% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 44,640 were accumulated by Caprock Group Inc Incorporated. Intl Value Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10.44M shares or 11.01% of the stock. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kempner Management has 257,766 shares for 4.69% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability reported 0.31% stake. Albion Fincl Grp Ut stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fiduciary reported 200,763 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cwm Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 50,331 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 48.87 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.9% stake. Twin Mngmt reported 1.07M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.48% stake.

