Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Boosted Its Holding in Laboratory America Holdings (LH) as Market Valuation Rose; Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (LH) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 2,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 129,011 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 126,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 708 were reported by First Personal Services. Stearns Financial holds 3,211 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Advent Capital Mgmt De owns 65,500 shares. Moreover, Triangle Wealth Management has 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,263 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 66,700 shares. California-based Ashfield Prtnrs Lc has invested 1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 10,554 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated has 4,569 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd reported 18,194 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Punch & Assocs Investment Management has 24,549 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 13,716 shares to 84,979 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 46,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

