Veritas Investment Management Llp Upped Mastercard (MA) Position By $1.35 Million; Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained the shares of INO in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. See Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) latest ratings:

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritas Investment Management Llp acquired 5,745 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 375,983 shares with $88.50M value, up from 370,238 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $271.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $267.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules

The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 208,927 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 09/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, NET LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.36 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals Demonstrates PSA Stabilizing Effect of INO-5150 Immunotherapy in Phase 1b Study for Prostate Cancer; 25/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS FILES $250M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – lnovio’s DNA Immunotherapy Demonstrates Immune Response Results Key in Treating Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 14/03/2018 – Inovio’s DNA Immunotherapy Demonstrates Immune Response Results Key in Treating Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 21/05/2018 – lnovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third lndication To Treat HPV — The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 24/05/2018 – Inovio Pharma: Kate Broderick Promoted to Vice President, Preclinical Research & Development; 12/03/2018 ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 11/04/2018 – lnovio Awarded up to $56 Million from CEPI to Advance DNA Vaccines Against Lassa Fever and MERS; 14/03/2018 – INOVIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $226.77 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

More notable recent Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INO) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Inovio (INO) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Fall Shy of Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Inovio (INO) Ends Some Early-Stage R&D Programs, Cuts Jobs – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Martin Currie Ltd reported 29,377 shares. Pecaut And stated it has 9,755 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 942,486 shares stake. Fairview Investment Limited Liability owns 14,743 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com holds 5,731 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 5,673 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 2,641 are held by Montecito Bank & Trust Trust. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.05M shares or 4.74% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen & Steers stated it has 370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martin Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 105,193 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Bath Savings has 5.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakworth Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,633 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.67M worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.