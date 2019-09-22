Veritas Investment Management Llp Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.57 Million; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Stock Price Declined While Passport Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.00 Million

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 11,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 932,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.89 million, up from 920,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.91 million for 116.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mngmt owns 11,291 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 78,197 shares. Logan Capital reported 258,162 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct holds 2.05% or 787,444 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0.01% or 5,284 shares. Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd invested 8.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 180,011 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sabal has 3.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 283,952 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 11,893 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 115,938 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Athena Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,786 were accumulated by Gfs Advisors Ltd Co. Strategic Svcs holds 1.13% or 63,766 shares in its portfolio.