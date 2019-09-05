Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $12.66 Million as Market Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $108.7. About 3.54 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares to 139,792 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 408,805 shares to 411,095 shares, valued at $38.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.